ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police video shows how a Moriarty man ended up under arrest after allegedly shining a flashlight at a police officer while demanding to speak to a police supervisor about another officer’s driving. The suspect, Jessie Morgan, 26, is facing multiple charges for the December 2021 incident which unfolded after a New Mexico State Police Officer pulled over a different driver near Louisiana and Central.

According to a criminal complaint, around 9:30 p.m. on December 29, 2021, New Mexico State Police Officer Kevin Smith was trying to pull over a car for speeding on Central, when a second car started interfering in the traffic stop. The officer told a New Mexico State Police supervisor that a white Mazda was “aggressively trying to prevent him from merging behind” a white Subaru that the officer was attempting to stop.

The vehicle that NMSP was trying to stop eventually pulled into the driveway of the Cinnamon Tree Apartments. Meanwhile, police say the white Mazda, driven by Morgan, stopped behind NMSP Officer Smith’s car. The criminal complaint states the two people in the car were “immediately aggressive,” and “yelling and demanding to speak to a supervisor.”

Video shows Officer Smith walking up to the car Morgan and a female passenger were in. Morgan claimed the officer almost hit him, then asked for the officer’s name and badge number and demanded to speak with Officer Smith’s supervisor.

According to the complaint, NMSP Sergeant Jonathan Wright eventually arrived on the scene to speak with Morgan. The complaint states Morgan asked the sergeant to lower his flashlight because the female passenger had “a condition that light would affect.” After the sergeant lowered his light, NMSP says Morgan shined an LED light into the sergeant’s eyes, temporarily blinding him.

According to the complaint, the sergeant swatted at the light, unaware if Morgan had a flashlight or a light mounted on a weapon. The complaint states Morgan then pushed the sergeant’s hand away and into the steering wheel.

Video shows NMSP Officer Smith, who was speaking with the car he initially pulled over for speeding, coming to help the sergeant, attempting to pull Morgan out of the car. Video shows Morgan repeatedly saying “Excuse you,” and “I’m not doing anything wrong,” as the female passenger begs Morgan to be compliant with the police. Morgan was eventually brought to the ground outside of the car and handcuffed.

The driver inside the other vehicle that was originally pulled over for speeding was given a verbal warning. Morgan is facing charges including battery on a peace officer, two counts of resisting, evading, or obstructing an officer, and not yielding to an emergency vehicle. Court records indicate he has a court hearing in the case on February 16.