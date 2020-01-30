State Police arrest dirt bike rider for DWI

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – A State Police officer pulled over a dirt bike rider for crossing a highway on a bike that wasn’t street legal, but the stop took a turn when he realized the man was hammered.

On January 4, a State Police officer pulled over 30-year-old Miles Moses for crossing Highway 344 in Edgewood.

Moses: “I knew as soon as I saw you. I was like s***.”

The officer was originally only going to give Moses a ticket for riding an off-highway vehicle on a paved street or highway. However, when the officer was talking with Moses he realized he had been drinking.

Officer: “I can smell alcohol on you. How much have you had to drink?”
Moses: “I drank last night.”

However, now at noon the next day, it was clear in the field sobriety tests that wasn’t true.

Moses: “Can I restart? Because these boots are brand new.”

Moses struggled during all field sobriety tests and was put in handcuffs.

Officer: “Place your hands behind your back.”
Moses: “Oh, I’m getting arrested?”
Officer: “Yep.”

However, Moses had a hard time understanding what he did wrong.

Moses: “Seriously dude, what did I do wrong?”
Officer: “Uh, you were drinking and driving.”

He also had a special request.

Moses: “Can I just please have my mom come pick me up?”
Officer: “No.”

Moses struggled to get in the State Police cruiser and admitted to the officer he had taken two shots that day.

Moses: “It’s gonna go above 0.0. I already know that because of what I drank last night.”

The two took a ride to the station, where Moses said something inappropriate after the officer told him to give a good effort blowing into the breathalyzer machine.

Moses: “I’ll give you the best blow*** you’ve ever had.”
Officer: “Thank you.”
Moses: (laughing)

Moses then tried to use the power of positive thinking.

Moses: “Result, 0.00. I passed!”
Officer: “No.”

However, he ended up blowing more than double the legal limit.

Moses: “Ah, I was a .02.”
Officer: “.20.”

Moses was charged with aggravated DWI for that early January stop. Court records show this was his second DWI arrest.

