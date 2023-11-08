ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police arrested a 32-year-old man who was suspected of trafficking large amounts of fentanyl on Tuesday.

During a search warrant of Rene Rolando Lobos’ apartment at 2901 Euclid Ave. NE in Albuquerque, agents found approximately 2,000 fentanyl pills, two handguns, two rifles, more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition and body armor.

Lobo was armed at the time and was taken into custody without incident. He was charged with four counts of trafficking of fentanyl.