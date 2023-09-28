ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police have provided an update on their increased operations around the Albuquerque area. According to NMSP, between September 19 and 27, 33 people were arrested by State Police and all but one of them were repeat offenders. NMSP also said it would enforce more traffic laws and they said they made over 1,300 traffic stops.

State Police said their increased presence in Albuquerque will continue over the coming months as part of their effort to crack down on crime in the Metro.