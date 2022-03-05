NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A major turn of events in the investigation of an alleged kidnapping and carjacking that ended in a deadly crash killing a Santa Fe police officer and a retired Las Vegas firefighter. The alleged victim is now behind bars, police saying she lied about what happened.

46-year-old Jeannine Jaramillo claimed she was carjacked and kidnapped. But police say her story didn’t add up. They say she was the only driver in the car police were chasing in Wednesday’s pursuit.

According to police Jaramillo told a neighbor she was kidnapped, the neighbor then reported that to police which led to the deadly crash. However, state police say it’s investigation determined there was never a kidnapping or a male suspect involved. Jaramllio was arrested Saturday afternoon in Albuquerque for two counts of first degree murder, receiving and transferring a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing of law enforcement, and tampering with evidence.

Jaramillo is booked in the Santa Fe Detention Center. New Mexico Deputy Chief Carolyn Huynh said, “She caused a senseless tragedy that has impacted the community of Santa Fe, Las Vegas and all of New Mexico and the pain her actions have caused will not be alleviated by this arrest alone. There will be lasting consequences.”

According to the Santa Fe District Attorney – on Monday a motion will be filed to keep Jaramillo behind bars before her trial. “Through this horrific chain of events we have seen the danger and damage that Ms Jaramillo is capable of if she is to remain out in public,” explains District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies

State police say this is not the first time Jaramillo has had run-ins with the law. Court records show she has a criminal history dating back to 2005. A criminal complaint shows she was charged on September 8th with receiving and transferring a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing and possession of methamphetamine. Police say her statement in that incident is suspiciously similar to this one – stating a male subject was holding her against her will with a knife.

Police are still questioning Jaramillo on what her motive was in telling her neighbor about a kidnapping.