NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State law enforcement agencies say that drunk driving arrests have dropped since the pandemic began. State police say arrests have fallen 41% between March and December 22, compared to last year.
The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office reported a 38% decrease in DWI arrests from 2019. The New Mexico Department of Transportation says that, as of December 15, 125 people have died from alcohol-caused crashes, the second-lowest figure in a decade.
State law enforcement report low DWI-related crashes, deaths
