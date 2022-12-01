NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Aaron Maestas, a state employee arrested as part of an underage prostitution sting, was sentenced to six months behind bars Thursday. Maestas previously took a plea deal, pleading guilty to one count of child solicitation by electronic communication device.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office partnered with Homeland Security on the operation. The operation involved posting a bait profile for a 15-year-old girl on the escort website. BCSO says five men showed up as arranged at a local hotel, cash in hand only to find the supposed teen was actually an undercover detective.

A judge sentenced Maestas to six months at the Metropolitan Detention Center. Maestas must turn himself in a week from Friday.