ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state of New Mexico is asking to keep Gilbert Contreras locked up until trial. Contreras is accused in a nearly 30-year-old rape case.

The case involved a female jogger who was attacked while running on a Bosque Trail in 1994. The rape kit matched a convicted sex offender, 56-year-old Contreras. The victim in the case was a 43-year-old woman who was running near the Rio Grande Nature Center State Park. Contreras is believed to have beaten the victim with a rock, hogtied her, and raped her.

The state argues due to the violent nature of crime, holding him until trial is the only way to protect the community. The detention hearing was scheduled for Friday morning, but due to technical issues at MDC, Contreras could not attend. The hearing will be rescheduled.