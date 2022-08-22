ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is asking the man accused of stabbing a woman in the bosque to be held behind bars until trial. Bernalillo County deputies say Reginald Hall took the Railrunner from Los Lunas to Albuquerque, where he is accused of stabbing a 70-year-old woman several times as she was on her daily walk.

They say he dragged her into an arroyo and sexually assaulted her. Witnesses took photos of Hall taking off on a scooter. Deputies say he was arrested near El Modelo on 2nd St. after a short foot pursuit with APD.

He is now charged with aggravated battery, kidnapping, and rape. The state filed for pretrial detention on Friday. While Hall doesn’t have an extensive criminal history, the state argues the randomness of the crime and the brutality of it should be enough to keep him behind bars until trial. That hearing is on Thursday.