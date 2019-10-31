State argues teen accused of murder violated conditions of release for separate case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The teenager accused of killing a high school student was in court on Thursday for a separate case.

Izaiah Garcia was charged with larceny after he was caught stealing wheels from a vehicle in July. Thursday, the state argued that Garcia violated conditions of release in this case by allegedly killing Sandia High School student Sean Markey.

The court ruled Garcia will continue to be on a no-bond hold until trial. He is charged with the murder of Markey.

Garcia will be back in court Monday for his detention hearing in that case.