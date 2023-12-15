HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – The state Attorney General’s Office is trying to put Alexis Avila back in jail after an appeals court allowed for her release while they consider overturning her conviction. Avila was caught on camera dumping her newborn in a dumpster in Hobbs back in January 2022. A jury convicted her of child abuse and attempted murder and sentenced her to 16 years in prison.

Avila’s lawyer appealed the verdict and a judge ruled she would remain behind bars during the process but an appeals court reversed course. They determined the convicted felon’s appeal raised substantial question of law which would likely result in a reversal or new trial and Avila should be put back on her pretrial conditions of release. The state asked the court to reconsider the decision and for clarification. Both were denied.

The AG’s Office filed a petition requesting a writ of certiorari which would force the Appeals Court to explain their decision and to grant their motion for pretrial detention. The AG’s Office is also worried the ruling will change state law concerning imprisonment while waiting appeal.

Avila’s child did survive and is now living with the father.