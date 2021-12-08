Stabbing outside library leads to manhunt in NE Albuquerque neighborhood

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A stabbing outside a local library had officers combing a northeast Albuquerque neighborhood for the suspect. This was the heavy police presence on Juan Tabo near Comanche Wednesday night, where officers were examining a maroon Toyota.

It is not clear how that car was involved, but officers on the scene told KRQE News 13 police were searching the neighborhood on foot for a stabbing suspect. At this hour, APD has not said whether they have that suspect or released the condition of the victim.

