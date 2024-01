BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A death in southwest Albuquerque is being investigated as a homicide, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) announced. BCSO has identified the victim as 31-year-old Dominic Lovato.

Around 9:40 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14, authorities were called to the 3900 block of Flora Vista Ave SW, where they found Lovato dead. BCSO’s Homicide and Violent Crime units are working on the investigation, and say no arrests have been made in the case as of Tuesday, Jan. 16.