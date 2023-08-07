ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies are requesting help from the public in investigating a homicide that happened over the weekend. Saturday, BCSO responded to a shooting call on the 500 block of Rencher Ave. SE.

Deputies found 63-year-old Jerry Campos with one gunshot wound. Life-saving efforts were given by deputies and paramedics but Campos died from his injuries at the scene.

If anyone has any information related to this homicide, they are asked to contact the BCSO Homicide Detectives via email at ViolentCrimes@bernco.gov. Digital evidence can also be submitted by scanning the following QR code: