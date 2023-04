ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fabian Arrey, who was caught with hundreds of dollars of shoplifted merchandise has taken a plea deal. Lapel video from last year showed Arrey admitting to taking items from Ross store in the South Valley.

At the time he didn’t think it was enough to send him to jail. However, in court Thursday, Arrey changed his tune and pled down to robbery. As part of the plea, he was also sentenced to three years probation.