South Valley residents respond to problem neighbor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –An Albuquerque man with a history of stirring up trouble in a South Valley neighborhood is at it again. This time for allegedly breaking a neighbor’s window while on probation.

Anthony Carter is no stranger to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office. BCSO tells KRQE they’ve arrested Carter 11 times and neighbors want the cycle to stop.

His long list of charges includes aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery upon a peace officer, criminal damage, and more. People living nearby say they don’t feel safe. “At this point, we just want to be peaceful. You know, get him out of here and finally have our normal lives back,” shares one resident.

Carter was charged this week with criminal damage to property. A neighbor reported that Carter threw a rock, breaking a window on the side of her home.

Deputies say the 25-year-old admitted to doing it claiming he was mad because the woman’s dog tried to attack him. Neighbors say, “It’s very unfortunate that we have to be looking out for him every single night.”

KRQE reported back in 2017 when Carter was arrested for allegedly throwing rocks at two children. That felony case was later thrown out based on insufficient evidence. Neighbors say they’ve had enough.

Online records show Carter is already on supervised probation from a previous case. Carter was convicted of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon for hitting a woman with a car back in 2020. District Court Judge Brett Lovelace sentenced him to 185 days in jail but gave him credit for previous time served. Carter will be arraigned next month for this latest case