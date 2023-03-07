ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man for the murder of his girlfriend. Deputies responded to a call Sunday morning on the 1900 block of Coe Road SW and found a woman dead inside the house.

Examination by the Office of the Medical Investigator determined that the woman, 45-year-old Micaella Novick, had been killed by blunt force trauma. After detectives interviewed Novick’s boyfriend, 43-year-old Jarrett Attel, they arrested him on an open count of murder. The investigation into Novick’s death is ongoing.