ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The son of the man accused of killing Muslim men across Albuquerque has taken a plea deal for a crime of his own. Shaheed Syed, who also goes by Maiwand, pleaded guilty to buying guns with a fraudulent Florida driver’s license.

Monday, a federal judge sentenced him to the 70 days he already served in jail and three years of supervised released. Prosecutors had pushed for a sentence of six to twelve months. They argued Syed held his father buy a scope that was used hours later in one of the killings of Muslim men over the summer. Shaheed has not been officially connected to the murders. The elder Syed is waiting trial in three of the four murders.