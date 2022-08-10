ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The son of Muhammed Syed, the man arrested in the murder of two of the four Muslim men in Albuquerque, has also been arrested. He is facing charges in connection to giving afalse address when purchasing guns last summer.

Maiwand Syed, also known as Shaheen Syed is in custody after a special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives discovered he gave a false address when buying guns, that is a federal crime. According to firearms transaction records Shaheen Syed purchased two guns from Omni Arms in June of last year. On his background check and application, he listed an address across the country in Hallandale Beach, Florida.

Investigators say that apartment complex has been occupied by another man for several years and there was no indication that Syed ever lived there. Records show Shaheen Syed has a criminal past, including battery charges against family members. In late February, officers were called to a southeast Albuquerque apartment because Shaheen was allegedly hitting his father and sister. In a criminal complaint, officers stated this was not the first time his sister was injured by him.

According to police, Shaheen was questioned Tuesday about the murders, but denied any involvement. Police say they are still going through evidence to see if Shaheen’s father, Muhammad, is the only suspect. Muhammad Syed is charged with the murders of Muhammad Afzaal Hussain and Aftab Hussain. Authorities are still investigating the murders of the two other Muslim men.