ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Details are still emerging after a series of Muslim men were murdered during the summer. A son of the man who is accused of the killing spree admitted to a crime of his own.

Investigators do not know yet whether Shaheen Syed was involved in the murders of Muslim men that his father is accused of, but the younger Syed has admitted to buying guns under false pretenses.

The allegations range from attacking his own family members to pointing a gun and firing it in a road rage incident to helping his father kill two Muslim men this summer. Meaning, Shaheen Syed has racked up a criminal history.

In August, the feds charged him for falsifying documents in the purchase of two guns back in 2021. The documents show he bought them using an address in Florida where he never lived. Friday, Syed pleaded guilty, admitting he knew he was giving a fake address.

However, he won’t be spending any time in prison. That’s because the judge sentenced him to the time he already served, a little more than two months. In the last month of that, he served in a halfway house. He will be on probation for three years.

Syed’s legal troubles could be just beginning if investigators connect him to his father’s murder cases. Muhammed Syed has already been charged with killing three Muslim men this summer, and he is a suspect in a fourth murder from last November.

The District Attorney’s Office told us, they cannot say whether the younger Syed will face charges in those murders. In video presented by prosecutors, you can see Shaheen with his father in a gun shop in August with an assault-style rifle, purchasing a scope.

They believe six hours after that purchase, it was used in the murder of Muhammad Afzal. Also, cell phone records show he was in contact with his father on the night of the murder of Naeem Hussain.

Shaheen Syed was looking at a minimum of five years in prison for the falsified information.