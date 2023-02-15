ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The APD Albuquerque Police Department has charged Giovanni Salazar for allegedly shooting and killing Eddie Salazar, his 74-year-old father. Police were dispatched to a northwest Albuquerque neighborhood Tuesday morning where they found Eddie Salazar had died of a gunshot wound.

According to APD, Giovanni Salazar told the 911 call-taker that he accidentally shot his father in the hip following an argument at his father’s home in a neighborhood near Coors and Montaño. Police say Giovanni Salazar also admitted to using methamphetamine and being sleep deprived.

According to police Salazar “knew his acts were considered to be dangerous to the lives of others” when he chose to grab his firearm. Giovanni Salazar’s two young sons were also in the home at the time of the shooting.

Giovanni Salazar has been booked into the Metro Detention Center on an open count of murder and child abuse.