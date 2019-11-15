Something smelled a little off at Santa Fe cosmetics store

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A husband and wife were arrested for allegedly shoplifting thousands of dollars worth of perfume and cologne from a cosmetics store Wednesday afternoon.

Elisha Sanchez, 35, and Justin McDuffie, 29, were caught on surveillance video casually walking through the Santa Fe Ulta store, putting various fragrances in their shopping bags. Shortly after they left the store, the couple was apprehended and the merchandise was recovered.

Between the two of them, the couple almost walked away with 34 different bottles of perfume, or roughly $3,228 worth.

Prior to this arrest, McDuffie had been charged with criminal trespassing, battery upon a peace officer, and criminal sexual contact of a minor. Sanchez has previously been charged with various counts of shoplifting and trespassing.