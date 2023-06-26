ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The former University of New Mexico (UNM) athletic director, Paul Krebs, is set to begin his trial in July, where he is facing several felony charges. However, new court documents show that some of his charges have been dropped.

In 2017, KRQE’s Larry Barker exposed the former athletic director for misspending public funds on personal expenditures – primarily on a golf trip to Scotland. Krebs allegedly used his UNM credit card to spend tens of thousands of dollars on himself, friends, and family.

Krebs was initially charged with three counts of embezzlement, unlawful interest in a public contract, tampering with evidence, attempt to commit tax fraud, and more. Now, two counts of embezzlement are all he will face.

In the fall of 2022, Krebs filed a motion asking a judge to dismiss his indictment due to violations of the right to counsel and due process. Krebs’ trial for the remaining charges is set to begin on July 17.