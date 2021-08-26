Socorro woman sentenced to 16 years in prison for drugs, firearm possession

SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – A Socorro woman has been sentenced to 16 years in prison. Mary Gonzales was convicted for possession of drugs and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, a Socorro County deputy witnessed Gonzales conducting a drug sale. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and found her in possession of methamphetamine, heroin, and a loaded firearm.

Gonzales has already been convicted of possession of marijuana, attempted possession of a controlled substance, trafficking cocaine, and attempted trafficking of cocaine. She will be subject to five years of supervised release once she serves her sentence.

