Socorro man arrested after driving 35 mph over speed limit

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Socorro man has been arrested after police he was under the influence and driving more than 35 miles over the speed limit. Police say early Sunday morning, 22-year-old Eddy Ortiz was traveling east on Coal near Arno when an officer clocked him going 68 miles per hour in a 30 mile per hour zone.

Story continues below

Officials say an officer followed after him and Ortiz got on to I-25 before the officer pulled him over. According to court documents, the officer says Ortiz had bloodshot watery eyes and that he smelled alcohol on Ortiz.

The officer says Ortiz told him he had three beers that night and Ortiz failed a field sobriety test. Ortiz was charged with speeding and aggravated DWI for refusing a breathalyzer.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES