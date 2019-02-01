Crime

Socorro couple charged with abuse of baby girl

By:

Posted: Feb 01, 2019 04:51 PM MST

Updated: Feb 01, 2019 04:51 PM MST

SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) - A Socorro couple is charged with abusing their 4-week-old daughter.

The baby was taken to the University of New Mexico Hosptial in December after her parents said she had been vomiting for several days.

Doctors found bleeding in the brain and bruises on her body. When questioned, police say her parents, Andres Herrera and Llamiles Amaya-Carbajal, claimed she was injured when her cousin threw a big toy at her.

However, doctors say the injuries were too severe for that situation. Police say the parents later admitted to making up the story, but never really said how the baby was hurt.

Doctors suspect the baby was shaken and hit over several occasions. 

