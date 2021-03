Related Content Bodies found in vehicle at Sunport identified; Man wanted in connection to disappearances

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico woman is accused of stealing more than $20,000 from a high school soccer team while she was supposed to be managing the money. Alamogordo Police say Yvette Romero transferred the money in increments over the last three years during her tenure as the treasurer for Alamogordo High School’s soccer booster club.

Romero was arrested but has since been released pending trial. Her next court appearance is set for May.