ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man has been arrested on first-degree murder charges after police found evidence on his Snapchat account. Jorge Luevano is now a suspect in three Albuquerque shootings but has only been charged for one.

The Albuquerque Police Department was called to Hanover Road and 80th Street on June 1, 2023, to investigate a deadly shooting. Following the shooting, police got several videos from witnesses in the area, recovered 9mm gun casings, and searched the suspect’s phone.

On the phone were Snapchat messages from an account used by 18-year-old Luevano, where he agreed to meet up with the shooting victim to sell marijuana. The evidence also revealed that the casings matched ones collected at another crime scene from May 28, during which shots were fired at homeless people from a moving car.

Luevano’s Snapchat showed he was in the area at the time of the shooting. It also revealed two pictures he posted showing a 9mm gun on the same day as the shooting.

According to police, Luevano is also connected to a shooting from May 30. That incident was connected through a black car that was seen at all three of the shootings, along with his Snapchat location, which showed he was in the shooting area for that incident as well.