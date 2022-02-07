ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque smoke shop owner accused of dealing drugs, turns out to have ties with high-profile criminals. Gabriel Guevara was arrested last month after a raid on his home and smoke shop on Central and San Pedro which turned up drugs, cash, and at least 10 guns, some of which were reported stolen,

Now the FBI is investigating. They say they had a run-in with Guevara in 2018 when he accidentally handed over incriminating evidence on his friend to the district attorney’s office, thinking he was giving it to his friend’s attorney.

That evidence consisted of pictures and videos of his friend, Chase Smotherman, murdering and mutilating a man over a marijuana debt, a crime Smotherman later pleaded guilty to. The FBI believes Guevara may be involved in other crimes including a shooting near another smoke shop.