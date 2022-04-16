ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of a January murder in Albuquerque made his first appearance in court Saturday. Bobby Lopez, 27, is accused of shooting and killing Anjel Varela during a drug deal at the Skyline Apartments on Louisiana near Lomas.

Albuquerque police say Lopez is a member of the Los Padillas gang. The state has filed a motion to keep Lopez behind bars until trial. The case will now go to district court.