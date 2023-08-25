SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Deputies with the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office have filed charges in a 2021 homicide. Francisco Vasquez, 28, is being charged with murder in the first degree and possession of a firearm as a felon.

Officials say deputies responded to a homicide call on August 9, 2021, to a home on County Road 3400 around 8:00 a.m. When they arrived, deputies and detectives found 56-year-old William Dixon dead from a gunshot wound. Detectives were unable to identify a suspect after conducting interviews and search warrants.

New evidence and interviews discovered in 2023 led to two witness statements that named Vasquez as the shooter of the incident. Vasquez was arrested in Arizona, where he moved after the homicide, on other charges and is currently in prison. He confessed to the murder of Billy Dixon in an interview with SJCSO detectives.