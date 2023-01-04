SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A sixth suspect has been charged in connection to a murder in Santa Fe County last month. Raul Rodriguez-Valencia, 28, was charged with murder following an investigation into the death of Adan Ponce-Galdeano.

They say his murder was the result of drug activity after Ponce-Galdeano was found dead and wrapped up in the garage of a home in the county. Four of the suspects in his death have been arrested.

Anyone with information on Rodriguez-Valencia’s location is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.