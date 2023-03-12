ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One person is in the hospital tonight after a shooting involving Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies in southwest Albuquerque. The trailer park the shooting took place, has been connected to other crimes this year.

At around 4 a.m. Sunday morning, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of a domestic disturbance on the 200 block of Atrisco Vista, in southwest Albuquerque.

“The female half came outside to speak to deputies, and the male half decided to stay in the home,” said Deputy Angelina Navarro, a spokesperson with BCSO.

Deputies contacted the woman who said the man, whom she knows, was in the house and had a gun.

“It was learned that the male was armed inside the mobile home, and he fired one shot at deputies, and at least one deputy fired one shot back,” said Deputy Navarro.

This is not the first time deputies have been called to this trailer complex on Atrisco Vista. In January, two teen brothers were shot. One was found dead in the house; the other later died at the hospital from his wounds.

Also in January, Christopher Rivera was arrested at that same trailer park.

He is accused of multiple shootings including a shooting at the trailer park. Rivera ran from police at the trailer center after he was traced back to a drive-by shooting of a UNM student.

No deputies were hurt in Sunday’s shooting. BCSO said once the suspect is released from the hospital, they could face charges.