ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The woman whose car was used in the high-profile murder of Albuquerque mother Jackie Vigil has pleaded guilty to crimes of her own.

Investigators say Elizabeth Talamantes’ brother, Luis Talamantes-Romers, shot and killed Vigil while driving his sister’s Jeep. While investigation the murder, they found both were in the country illegally. Investigators also found drugs and guns in her home. She pled guilty to those offenses in a federal court.