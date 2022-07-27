NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Daniel Hernandez, 34, was sentenced in federal court Wednesday to 20 years in prison. Hernandez and 24-year-old Savannah Padilla were charged with carjacking after they demanded money from a victim at gunpoint and then later made the victim get into the back of the car.

Hernandez was convicted for conspiracy to commit carjacking, carjacking, brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, theft of a firearm, possessing a stolen firearm, and two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He previously pled guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Once he is released from prison, he will have five years of supervised release.

Padilla pled guilty in February to conspiracy to commit carjacking, carjacking, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.