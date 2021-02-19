Silver City man sentenced for production of child pornography

SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – The District of New Mexico United States Attorney’s Office reports that 50-year-old Ruben Castillo of Silver City has been sentenced in federal court to 24 years in prison for the production of visual depictions of minors engaging in sexual conduct. A press release states that Castillo pleaded guilty on March 24, 2020.

According to his plea agreement and additional court records, Castillo used Instagram to find and contact minor girls. He reportedly admitted that on July 21, 2019, he met a victim who he knew was 15-years-old and convinced her to engage in sexual conduct with him.

The United States Attorney’s Office reports Castillo also admitted to using his cellphone to photograph the act. Following his release from prison, Castillo will be subject to supervised release for five years.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations with help from the Silver City Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Marisa Ong and Ry Ellison prosecuted the case.