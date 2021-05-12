Silver City man convicted in carjacking, firearms case

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The District of New Mexico United States Attorney’s Office reports that a Silver City man has been convicted by a federal jury on seven counts of a 10-count indictment. Daniel “Grumpy” Hernandez, 33, pleaded guilty in April to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On May 6, the jury found Hernandez guilty of conspiracy to commit carjacking, brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, theft of a firearm, possessing a stolen firearm, and two other counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to his plea agreement, in September 2018 Hernandez and his co-conspirator Savannah Padilla committed a carjacking in Grants County in which the pair reportedly demanded money from the victim at gunpoint and then demanded the victim get out of the driver’s seat and into the backseat of the vehicle.

In a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the victim is said to have fled in fear for his life. Hernandez was acquitted on a separate count of carjacking and a separate count of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence for a different incident on September 7, 2018.

A sentencing date has yet to be scheduled. Both Hernandez and Padilla each face up to 15 years in prison for the carjacking charges and an additional seven years to be served consecutively for the charges of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence charges. The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated the case with help from the Silver City Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Maria Armijo and Ry Ellison are prosecuting the case.