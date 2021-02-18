Sierra County kidnapping suspect arrested

SIERRA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspect is in custody Wednesday evening in connection to a Feb. 13 kidnapping in Sierra County. Patrick Fernandez, 36, was arrested and charged with one count of kidnapping, aggravated stalking, three misdemeanor counts of aggravated battery against a household member, and two misdemeanor counts of violating a protection order.

Officials say on Saturday, Feb. 13, Las Cruces responded to a kidnapping report at a home on the 3900 block of North Folk Road. Police say Fernandez pulled a woman from her vehicle, allegedly dragged her to his Chevy Blazer, made her get inside, and sped off. The woman later returned to the home in Fernandez’s vehicle, but without Fernandez.

On Feb. 16, police say Fernandez began sending text messages to the victim. He was eventually arrested Wednesday evening in Sierra County and booked into the Doña Ana County Detention Center. Fernandez is currently being held without bond.