Shotgun wielding woman arrested after threatening to shoot people in NE Albuquerque

Albuquerque Police Department responds to reports of a female armed with a shotgun on Thursday, January 28, 2021. (KRQE)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested a suspect who is accused of threatening to shoot several individuals on Thursday night. APD reports that multiple 911 callers indicated that a female was armed with a shotgun and was threatening to shoot several different victims in the area of San Mateo and Montgomery.

Police say that additional calls came in from the female’s family members stating she had been involved in a domestic dispute with them and had threatened her family with a loaded shotgun. Officers were able to located the female and she was apprehended with the use of less lethal munitions.

Authorities shut down Montgomery from Jefferson to Monroe while evidence was being processed and collected. APD has identified the suspect as Brandy Allen.

