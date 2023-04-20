ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A drunk driver who crashed into a family and seriously injured a toddler was sentenced today, Thursday, Apr. 20. Nicole Vargas has been sentenced to just three months on house arrest for the incident.

According to investigators, 42-year-old Vargas was going 89 miles per hour in a 40-mph zone when she crashed into the family’s car near Wyoming and Marquette in January 2022. When questioned by police, Vargas admitted to drinking a six-pack of hard seltzer.

Vargas allegedly ran red lights and eventually t-boned the car of Trevisha Traylor’s family. A two-year-old girl was thrown from her car seat in the crash. Police say Vargas failed field sobriety tests and was arrested at the scene.

In February 2023, Vargas took a plea deal. She was charged with two counts of great bodily harm by vehicle but pleaded guilty to one count. Vargas faced a maximum sentence of three years with the plea deal but was only sentenced to three months on house arrest.