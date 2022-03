ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The woman accused of firing a gun while shoplifting at an Albuquerque Walmart was arrested in Oklahoma. Police say Brianna Garcia opened fire after she was caught stealing from the Walmart Neighborhood Market near San Mateo and I-40.

The Office of the Attorney General reports on March 15, Garcia was pulled over and arrested in Beckham County, Oklahoma. Garcia is awaiting extradition back to New Mexico.