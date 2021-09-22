Shoplifter who beat a gas station attendant arrested

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County deputies have arrested a man that was caught on video brutally beating a gas station attendant. Deputies say Courtney Mccalep walked into the Speedway near Fourth and Osuna earlier this month. When asked for an ID to buy alcohol, they say he walked away and the female attendant followed him.

That’s when Mccalep punched her, pushed her down then kicked and stomped on her head. Another person tried to step in and that’s when Mccalep punched them. Mccalep was on pre-trial services from an incident last year where deputies say he beat a man with a crowbar after a crash in a parking lot.