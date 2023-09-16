ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The serial shoplifter involved in a deadly shooting received a lengthy sentence. Brianna Garcia pleaded guilty to a litany of crimes.

Her crimes included an incident in February of last year when she fired six shots as she was trying to escape after shoplifting from the Walmart Neighborhood Market near San Mateo and I-40.

No one was hurt in that incident.

Garcia also set up a drug deal the month before on Louisiana near Lomas, where Anjel Varela was killed. On Friday in court, the brother of the victim shared how Varelas’ kids are dealing with their dad’s death.

A judge sentenced her to 30 years but gave her credit for time already served.