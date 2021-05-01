Shooting victim dies in northwest Albuquerque

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide in the northwest part of the city Saturday evening. Officials say officers located a shooting victim at 2nd Street and the eastbound I-40 frontage road.

Story continues below

Medical personnel tried to save the victim, but they died at the scene. Homicide detectives are currently investigating. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES