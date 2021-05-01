Shooting victim dies in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide in the northwest part of the city Saturday evening. Officials say officers located a shooting victim at 2nd Street and the eastbound I-40 frontage road.
Medical personnel tried to save the victim, but they died at the scene. Homicide detectives are currently investigating. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.