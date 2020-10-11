Suspect in custody after shooting in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a shooting that turned into a SWAT situation on the 700 block of San Mateo. The Albuquerque Police Department reports early Sunday morning, officers arrived at the scene of a shooting where they found a male with at least one gunshot wound.

Officials say the victim was transported to UNMH and is expected to survive. Police say they located a suspect in a nearby building and set up a perimeter in the area. SWAT also responded to the scene and hours later, the suspect was taken into custody.

Latest News: