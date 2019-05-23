Shooting suspect turns himself in to Albuquerque police

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Ephraim Bashir

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - A shooting suspect who is also related to a suspected killer has been arrested.

Ephraim Bashir, 43, is accused of shooting his girlfriend at an Albuquerque apartment over the weekend. He turned himself into deputies Tuesday night.

Police say he is related to Darian Bashir, who is accused of shooting and killing UNM baseball player Jackson Weller outside a Nob Hill bar.