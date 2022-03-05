LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Julian Valenzuela is behind bars after getting in a gunfight with a Las Cruces Police officer. It started around 5:30 p.m. Friday night when officers found a woman with a gunshot wound.

She gave them a description of the suspect and his car. They found Valenzuela driving a short time later and pulled him over. That’s when he opened fire on the officer, who shot back.

He tried to speed away but ran into another vehicle and was arrested. Valenzuela is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault on a peace officer. His victim is in critical condition at a nearby hospital.