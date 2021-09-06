Shooting reported at Tower Skate Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a shooting at Tower Skate Park. Details are very limited right now. APD says the victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

No word on what led to the shooting or if police have a suspect. This story is developing.

