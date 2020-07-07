Shooting near Storrie Lake State Park leaves 1 adolescent dead, 2 others injured

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a shooting that took place near Storrie Lake State Park on Monday, July 6. NMSP reports around 11:44 p.m., authorities were advised of a shooting on State Road 518 milepost 4 near the entrance to the park.

Police say during the investigation, three individuals were identified as having gunshot wounds. The victims included two juvenile females and one juvenile male.

NMSP states that all victims were transported to the Alta Vista Regional Hospital in Las Vegas however, one female victim died from her injuries. The other two victims are currently being treated for their injuries.

Police have not identified any suspects in the shooting at this time. The identities of the victims are unknown. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.