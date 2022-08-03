CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Clovis Police Department is investigating a homicide of a 17-year-old girl. Around 12:38 a.m. Wednesday morning Clovis police were called to the 1000 block of N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Clovis Police say when officers arrived they found the girl with what appeared to be a gunshot wound in an entryway to one of the apartment buildings. She was taken to the Plains Regional Medical Center and died at the hospital a short time later.

The identity of the victim has not been released. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Clovis Police at (575) 769-1921 or Curry County Crimestoppers at (575) 763-7000.